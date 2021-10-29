EchoLink Price Tops $0.0010 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $502,833.35 and $17,203.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00049694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.46 or 0.00229140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00098372 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

