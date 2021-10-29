Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,785 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Ecolab worth $93,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 207,566 shares of company stock valued at $46,356,841 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $221.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.