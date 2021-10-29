Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.90

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.90 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 4,394 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.90. The company has a market capitalization of £5.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Edenville Energy Company Profile (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Edenville Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenville Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.