EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $77.29

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 77.29 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 82.20 ($1.07). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.06), with a volume of 33,540 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £367.63 million and a P/E ratio of 23.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.29.

Get EKF Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 637,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10), for a total transaction of £535,500 ($699,634.18).

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.