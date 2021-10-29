Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Achieves Market Cap of $19.27 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 29th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $19.27 million and $2.20 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00070811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00071178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00095552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,624.97 or 1.00314782 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,391.67 or 0.07034724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00021742 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.