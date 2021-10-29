Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,203 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 50,251 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Electronic Arts worth $72,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco grew its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EA. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $140.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $135,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.