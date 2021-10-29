Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,884 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.16% of Electronic Arts worth $65,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Motco lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,014 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.95. The stock had a trading volume of 28,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,086. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

