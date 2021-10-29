Elementeum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,458.00 (ELET)

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. Elementeum has a total market cap of $80,702.17 and approximately $7,458.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elementeum coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elementeum has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elementeum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00069986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00071763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00095905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,043.28 or 1.00584281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.49 or 0.07010846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00021375 BTC.

Elementeum Coin Profile

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elementeum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elementeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elementeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elementeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elementeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.