Ellaism (ELLA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 48.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $58,944.92 and approximately $21.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,397.44 or 0.07072472 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00086153 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

