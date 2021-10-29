Elrond ERD (ERD) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond ERD has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond ERD coin can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elrond ERD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00069283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00072010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00096006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,624.49 or 0.99683615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,405.33 or 0.07012268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022065 BTC.

Elrond ERD Profile

Elrond ERD was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 coins. The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elrond ERD is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap: Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)). “

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

