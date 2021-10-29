Employers (NYSE:EIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EIG traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 149,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,897. Employers has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Employers stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Employers worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

