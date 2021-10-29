Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I (NYSE:EPWR) Shares Up 0.3%

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 55,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

