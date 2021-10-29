Enbridge (ENB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enbridge to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

