Enbridge (ENB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Enbridge to post earnings of C$0.58 per share for the quarter.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.95 billion during the quarter.

Shares of ENB opened at C$52.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$105.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.41.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

