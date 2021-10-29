Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Down 0.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) fell 0.4% on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $95.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Encompass Health traded as low as $62.62 and last traded at $63.56. 1,194,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 482,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.81.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.50.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

