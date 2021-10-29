Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.15 ($10.76).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENEL. UBS Group set a €9.25 ($10.88) price target on Enel in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on Enel in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Enel in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Enel in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Enel in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Enel has a twelve month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a twelve month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

