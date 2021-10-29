Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the September 30th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ENGIY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 104,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,459. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Engie has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $16.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENGIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

