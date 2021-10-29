Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) Trading 0.9% Higher

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.37 and last traded at $54.37. 44,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.90.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF stock. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

