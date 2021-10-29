Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Up 116.4% in October

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 116.4% from the September 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on E shares. HSBC cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Get ENI alerts:

E traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.79. 11,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,161. ENI has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ENI will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.724 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s payout ratio is -295.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ENI by 2,339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ENI by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.