Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ENVA traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $32.44. 819,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,137. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $41.06.

Get Enova International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Fisher sold 20,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $750,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,566 shares of company stock worth $1,200,251. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.