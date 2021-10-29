Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Sells $6,774,000.00 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Jeff Mcneil sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.80, for a total transaction of $6,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeff Mcneil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $7.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,168,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $93.49 and a one year high of $237.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,484,000 after acquiring an additional 61,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENPH. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.99.

