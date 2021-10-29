EnPro Industries (NPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect EnPro Industries to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. EnPro Industries has set its FY 2021 guidance at $5.160-$5.500 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, analysts expect EnPro Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NPO opened at $89.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 96.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $99.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EnPro Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of EnPro Industries worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

