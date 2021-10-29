EnPro Industries (NPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect EnPro Industries to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. EnPro Industries has set its FY 2021 guidance at $5.160-$5.500 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, analysts expect EnPro Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:NPO opened at $89.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 96.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $99.94.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.
About EnPro Industries
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
Featured Article: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.