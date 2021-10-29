Ensign Energy Services (ESI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Ensign Energy Services to post earnings of C($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$212.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.60 million.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$2.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$337.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESI. CIBC increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.16.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.