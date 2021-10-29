Ensign Energy Services (ESI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Ensign Energy Services to post earnings of C($0.21) per share for the quarter.
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$212.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.60 million.
Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$2.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$337.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.50.
About Ensign Energy Services
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.
