Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post sales of $8.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.08 million and the lowest is $6.50 million. Epizyme posted sales of $3.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $51.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.71 million to $64.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $76.98 million, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $98.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on EPZM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $4.46 on Friday. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $456.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 66.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 306,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 122,270 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 107.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

