Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $109.28

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.28 ($1.43) and traded as low as GBX 108.79 ($1.42). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 109.30 ($1.43), with a volume of 13,578 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Epwin Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of £159.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

Epwin Group Company Profile (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.