Equal Price Up 6% This Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Equal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Equal has a total market cap of $329,095.82 and approximately $9,070.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Equal has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00232499 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00098674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

EQL is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

