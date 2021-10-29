Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equillium in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Equillium stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 19.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. Equillium has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $11.33.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Equillium will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $53,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,724.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Equillium during the second quarter worth $181,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Equillium by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Equillium by 413.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the second quarter worth $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

