Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $102.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 2.95. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.16.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,532 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $849,682.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,960.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,056,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,968,000 after acquiring an additional 57,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Boot Barn by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,136,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $34,902,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

