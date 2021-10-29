Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Update

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ERMAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Eramet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oddo Bhf lowered Eramet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Eramet to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eramet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERMAY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,653. Eramet has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $9.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

