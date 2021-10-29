ESBC Market Capitalization Hits $1.45 Million (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $75,170.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,083,845 coins and its circulating supply is 30,804,421 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

