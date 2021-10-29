Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd.

Escalade has increased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Escalade has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Escalade to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

NASDAQ ESCA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.71. 13,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,874. Escalade has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $257.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Escalade had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 20.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Escalade will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Escalade stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Escalade as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

