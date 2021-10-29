Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,535 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 486.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 46.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 271,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

