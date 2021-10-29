Essent Group (ESNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Essent Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ESNT opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.89. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $54.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

