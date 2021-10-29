Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 958,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after buying an additional 63,798 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.39 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.04 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

