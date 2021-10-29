Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) CEO Sells $10,779,746.64 in Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ESS traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.93. 432,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,804. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.31. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.91 and a 52-week high of $347.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,829,000 after buying an additional 89,516 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,713,000 after buying an additional 32,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.