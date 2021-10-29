EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.94

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $103.94 and last traded at $103.94, with a volume of 18758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.18. The firm has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a PE ratio of 98.68, a PEG ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.98.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

