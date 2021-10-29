Ether Zero (ETZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15,391.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $222,125.91 and $15,391.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,402.33 or 0.07070535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00085998 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

