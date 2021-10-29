Etherisc DIP Token Market Capitalization Achieves $16.14 Million (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market capitalization of $16.14 million and approximately $90,609.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0841 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00229965 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00098841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Etherisc DIP Token

Etherisc DIP Token is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,854,114 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com . The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

