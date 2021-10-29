Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.63

Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.63 and traded as high as $32.21. Euroseas shares last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 105,264 shares trading hands.

ESEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Euroseas alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $225.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. Euroseas had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 million. Analysts predict that Euroseas Ltd. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.