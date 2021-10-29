Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. 224,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,799. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $472.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.