EvenCoin (EVN) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $69,986.40 and $249,981.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.47 or 0.00460737 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001300 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.53 or 0.00978712 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

