Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 119.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE EB traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.24. 763,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,362. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.93.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $94,157.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eventbrite stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,080,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.21% of Eventbrite worth $39,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga.

