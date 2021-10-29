Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Short Interest Update

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Evercel stock remained flat at $$2.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,499. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. Evercel has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

Evercel Company Profile

Evercel, Inc is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

