EvidenZ (BCDT) Market Capitalization Tops $6.08 Million

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $36,765.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00049984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.65 or 0.00240377 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00098499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,273,163 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

