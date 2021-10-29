Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.32

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.22. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 73,268 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Evoke Pharma by 1,709.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

