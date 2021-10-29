Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.23. Exelixis posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 290%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,500 shares of company stock worth $2,564,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 32.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,251,000 after buying an additional 4,943,980 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Exelixis by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Exelixis by 24.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,928 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 2,679.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 67.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,852 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

