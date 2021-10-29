Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3825 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.19. 6,644,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,015,034. Exelon has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exelon stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Exelon worth $622,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.