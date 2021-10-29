Expanse (EXP) Price Reaches $0.0624

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Expanse has a market cap of $1.17 million and $11,940.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0624 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Expanse has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

