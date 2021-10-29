Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,100 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 78,053 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 217.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,481,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE opened at $164.26 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.52 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,989 shares of company stock worth $17,984,086 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

