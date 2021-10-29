Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,867 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.35% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $75,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,758,000 after acquiring an additional 368,421 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,165,000 after acquiring an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,725,000 after acquiring an additional 320,132 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $122.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.34. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $130.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

